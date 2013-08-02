European shares set two-month high, focus on jobs data

LONDON, Aug 2 (Reuters) - European shares extended gains to set a new two-month high on Friday, with investors betting that U.S. jobs numbers will also surprise on the positive side and signal a further pick up in economic activity in the country.

Some analysts upgraded their forecasts for U.S. non-farm payroll numbers, due at 1230 GMT, to 200,000, from a consensus number of 184,000 for July after data showed on Thursday U.S. factory activity jumped to a two-year high last month and jobless claims hit a 5-1/2-year low last week.

Although encouraging economic numbers will raise chances of a cut in U.S. stimulus sooner than expected, investors were starting to look beyond the Federal Reserve’s bond purchases and focusing on long-term implications of a stronger economy, analysts said.

“The markets has now come to grips with the fact that when the tapering actually starts, the economy will be much stronger. This optimism, together with a better earnings season, is driving the market at the moment,” Philippe Gijsels, head of research at BNP Paribas Fortis Global Markets, said.

Gijsels expected the U.S. jobs numbers between of 190,000 and 200,000, while IG Markets said some optimistic analysts were predicting a figure of 200,000.

At 0809 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was 0.2 percent higher at 1,223.65 points after rising up to 1,225.74 in the first minutes of trading, the highest in two months.

International Airlines Group rose 3.7 percent to top the gainers’ list in Europe after swinging to a second quarter profit.