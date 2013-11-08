FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
European shares fall after France credit downgrade
Sections
Featured
Drinking water in short supply
Puerto Rico
Drinking water in short supply
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
Health
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 8, 2013 / 8:20 AM / 4 years ago

European shares fall after France credit downgrade

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PARIS, Nov 8 (Reuters) - European stocks dropped in early trade on Friday, slipping from five-year highs hit in the previous session, as S&P’s downgrade of France revived concerns over the health of the euro zone.

At 0805 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was down 0.4 percent at 1,291.25 points, with France’s CAC 40 falling 0.6 percent.

S&P lowered its long-term sovereign credit ratings on France by one notch to ‘AA’ from ‘AA+'. It said high unemployment is weakening support for further significant fiscal and structural policy measures and that recent economic reforms will not substantially raise the country’s growth prospects.

“S&P’s decision reflects the worries over French growth, and the sentiment that government action is not enough,” said Philippe Waechter, head of economic research at Natixis Asset Management in Paris.

“The French government sees the crisis as cyclical while S&P thinks the problems faced by the country are structural, and the credit agency sees the measures taken so far as insufficient.”

French banking stocks featured among the biggest losers, with Societe Generale down 1.3 percent and Natixis down 1.2 percent.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.