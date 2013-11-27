FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
European shares rise early; Vivendi in the lead
November 27, 2013 / 8:18 AM / 4 years ago

European shares rise early; Vivendi in the lead

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PARIS, Nov 27 (Reuters) - European stocks rose on Wednesday, bouncing after the previous session’s retreat, as sentiment was lifted by a grand coalition between German Chancellor Angela Merkel’s conservatives and the centre-left Social Democrats.

At 0812 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was up 0.2 percent at 1,296.63 points, after losing 0.6 percent in brisk volumes on Tuesday.

Two months after Merkel’s landslide election victory, Germany’s two biggest political forces clinched a deal overnight and a new government should be formed before the end of the year.

Also brightening the mood, Italian Prime Minister Enrico Letta late on Tuesday won a confidence vote on the 2014 budget, reinforcing his coalition government.

France’s Vivendi featured among the top gainers, up 3.2 percent after its supervisory board late on Tuesday unanimously backed a plan to demerge the group’s SFR business as it reduces exposure to telecoms and focuses on media.

Oil services firm Aker Solution jumped 13 percent after holding firm Aker purchased a 6 percent stake in the group.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
