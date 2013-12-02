FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Europe shares rise early; ThyssenKrupp sinks
December 2, 2013 / 8:15 AM / 4 years ago

Europe shares rise early; ThyssenKrupp sinks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Dec 2 (Reuters) - European stocks inched higher early on Monday, with investors on edge ahead of a batch of manufacturing data from the euro zone due early in the session.

At 0804 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was up 0.2 percent at 1,308.05 points.

Investors awaited PMI readings for France, Germany and the euro zone, due later on Monday. For the euro zone manufacturing PMI, due at 0858 GMT, economists expect a reading of 51.5, unchanged from October.

Shares in German steel group ThyssenKrupp sank 6.4 percent - a wipeout of about 580 million euros in market capitalisation - after the company unveiled a capital increase following the sale of its U.S. steel plant.

