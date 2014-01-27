FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
European shares resume sell-off; BG sinks
Sections
Featured
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
U.S.
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 27, 2014 / 8:20 AM / 4 years ago

European shares resume sell-off; BG sinks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PARIS, Jan 27 (Reuters) - European stocks fell in early trade on Monday, resuming last week’s selloff as nagging concerns over China’s growth pace and volatility in emerging market currencies continued to spook investors.

With the U.S. Federal Reserve expected to stick to its planned programme of stimulus reduction this week, investors fear further turbulence in emerging markets, fuelling a bout of profit taking on European stocks with big exposure to those regions.

Fed policymakers are seen agreeing on another $10 billion cut to the central bank’s monthly bond purchases at the Jan. 28-29 meeting.

At 0808 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was down 0.4 percent at 1,296.53 points, a level not seen since late December. The index is down nearly 4 percent in three sessions.

“Sudden fears about emerging markets and also potential capital shortfalls for some European banks are rattling investors. People have been a bit complacent lately, so it’s quite logical to get a correction,” said David Thebault, head of quantitative sales trading, at Global Equities.

Shares in UK energy group BG dropped 12 percent after warning that production this year and next would fall short of expectations.

Vodafone fell 5.7 percent after U.S. mobile operator AT&T said it was not planning to take over the British group.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.