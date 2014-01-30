FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-European shares fall, Roche weighs
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 30, 2014 / 8:12 AM / 4 years ago

CORRECTED-European shares fall, Roche weighs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects headline to show shares fell)

PARIS, Jan 30 (Reuters) - European stocks fell early on Thursday, losing ground for the fifth time in six sessions, after the U.S. Federal Reserve further trimmed its stimulus and as a measure of Chinese manufacturing slipped to a six-month low.

At 0909 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was down 0.3 percent at 1,287 points.

The index is down 4.6 percent in six sessions, as mounting concerns over a number of emerging economies prompted investors to shun risky assets such as equities.

Roche was the biggest drag on the index, down 1.7 percent after the Swiss drugmaker posted lower-than-expected profits and raised its dividend less than expected.

Reporting by Blaise Robinson; Editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.