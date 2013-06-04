European shares pare gains; growth concern hits volumes

LONDON, June 4 (Reuters) - European shares pared gains on Tuesday, with traders citing lingering growth concerns accentuated by thin trading volumes.

At 1101 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 was trading up 0.4 percent at 1,212.14 points, bouncing after the previous session’s fall. Volume was thin, however, at a quarter of the 90-day daily average by midday.

UK-listed Wolseley led fallers, down 4.3 percent, after it said sales growth had slowed.

One London-based trader cited trading by funds around the midday marking of their performance against benchmarks as driving the move and said he had been surprised the market had opened higher after weak data in the previous session.

Darren Courtney-Cook, head of trading at Central Markets Investment Management, added: “I think they’re struggling here. We’re not seeing the follow-through buying. I have previously been a buyer of the dips but not any more.” (Reporting by Simon Jessop, Sudip Kar-Gupta and Atul Prakash; Editing by Alistair Smout)