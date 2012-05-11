FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Europe shares trim losses helped by oils, Greece
May 11, 2012

Europe shares trim losses helped by oils, Greece

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 11 (Reuters) - European shares pared their losses on Friday, buoyed by a rally in heavyweight energy stocks on reports Qatar’s sovereign wealth fund is set to buy a stake in Royal Dutch Shell, whilst hopes for a Greek political deal helped calm investors’ nerves.

The FTSEurofirst 300 was down 0.3 percent at 1,016.10 points by 0850 GMT, having dipped as low as 1,009.24 earlier in the session.

Britain’s Royal Dutch Shell and Italy’s ENI both jumped 1.2 percent, with Qatar’s sovereign wealth fund in “very advanced talks” to buy a 3 to 5 percent stake in Shell and also negotiating a stake in ENI, according to a report in the Middle East Economic Survey.

Meanwhile, Greek Conservative leader Antonis Samaras said on Friday there are still hopes to form a government and that a proposal from the Democratic Left for national unity government is close to the Conservatives’ position.

