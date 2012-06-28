FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
European shares pare losses on fresh summit hopes
June 28, 2012

European shares pare losses on fresh summit hopes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 28 (Reuters) - European shares pared losses on Thursday on growing expectations that an EU summit may yield some fresh measures to solve the euro zone crisis.

The Wall Street Journal reported on its Web site that Germany may be willing to move sooner than expected to accept shared liability of euro-zone debt, citing an interview with Germany’s finance minister. No further details or quotes were immediately available.

Separately, the French President said discussions were still underway with Germany on stability in Europe and Spain’s Prime Minister said he hoped the EU summit will take decisions to help lower Spanish borrowing costs.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was down 0.3 percent at 990.80 points at 1125 GMT after falling to a low of 989.17 earlier in the session.

