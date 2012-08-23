FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
August 23, 2012 / 8:50 AM / in 5 years

European shares pare early gains to trade flat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 23 (Reuters) - European shares pared early gains to turn flat on Thursday, as an initial boost from U.S. Federal Reserve stimulus comments gave way to persistent concerns over the outlook for the euro zone, highlighted again by fresh weak economic data.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index was up 0.1 percent at 1,096.63 points by 0830 GMT, with the Euro STOXX 50 index also up by 0.1 percent.

Overnight, minutes from the U.S. central bank’s latest meeting showed it was likely to launch fresh stimulus “fairly soon” failing a solid pick up in the economy.

Both indexes fell back from peaks reached at the start of trading, with investors citing ongoing concerns around Europe’s sovereign debt crisis. Euro zone flash PMI data on Thursday, meanwhile, showed it heading for a second recession in three years.

