LONDON, July 30 (Reuters) - European shares turned lower in choppy trade on Tuesday, with British oil major BP and bank Barclays the biggest individual drags on the market after their quarterly updates.

BP fell 3.6 percent after missing its quarterly profit expectations, while Barclays, down 5.3 percent, announced a larger-than-expected rights issue.

They knocked a combined 1.5 points off the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index, which was down 0.2 points at 1,205.88 points at 0859 GMT.