LONDON, March 22 (Reuters) - European shares pared some of their earlier losses on Friday after the Cyprus Presidency said there was an agreement with Greece to spin off the Greek units of debt-ridden Cypriot banks.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index, which had been down by as much as 0.4 percent, recovered slightly to stand down 0.2 percent at 1,188.24 points by 1045 GMT.