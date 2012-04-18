FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
European shares turn flat, strong miners support
#Market News
April 18, 2012 / 8:10 AM / 5 years ago

European shares turn flat, strong miners support

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 18 (Reuters) - European shares recovered to turn flat in early trade on Wednesday, as strength in mining issues, particularly BHP Billiton, offset losses in the chemical sector that was led lower by Syngenta after results.

At 0756 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was flat at 1,053.03 points after falling to a low of 1,048.31 earlier in the session. The index surged 2 percent on Tuesday following firm demand at Spanish short-term debt sales.

European miners rose 1.2 percent, led by BHP Billiton, up 2 percent after an update. The update showed iron ore output fell 8 percent in the quarter, less than the decline posted by rival Rio Tinto recently.

CLSA analyst Hayden Bairstow said BHP’s iron ore yield for the quarter was slightly above his forecast.

“So comparatively, better (than Rio),” he said.

