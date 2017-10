LONDON, Aug 24 (Reuters) - European shares turned higher in late, choppy trade, led by defensive stocks in the food & beverage and healthcare sectors, mirroring a surge in U.S. indexes.

By 1523 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index was up 0.2 percent at 1,090.62 points, having traded as low as 1,083.10 points.