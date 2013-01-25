FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
European shares turn higher on talk of stronger Ifo
January 25, 2013 / 9:01 AM / in 5 years

European shares turn higher on talk of stronger Ifo

LONDON, Jan 25 (Reuters) - German shares led European bourses higher on Friday on trader talk that a key sentiment indicator due at 0900 GMT would beat expectations.

Economists expected Germany’s Ifo survey to come in at 103.0, compared with 102.4 in the previous month, but a recent string of strong economic data out of Europe’s largest economy, including the ZEW survey earlier this week, raised market expectations for a good reading.

“The rumours are that the IFO will come in better than expected,” said Ion-Marc Valahu, who helps run Geneva-based hedge fund Clairinvest.

Germany’s Dax index rose 1 percent, while the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index rose 0.2 percent to 1,173.15 points.

