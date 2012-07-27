FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-Europe stocks up, bond yields fall on ECB action hope
July 27, 2012 / 10:27 AM / 5 years ago

RPT-Europe stocks up, bond yields fall on ECB action hope

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 27 (Reuters) - European shares rallied and Italian government bond yields fell on Friday after French newspaper Le Monde reported that the European Central Bank and euro zone governments were preparing co-ordinated action to cut Spanish and Italian borrowing costs.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index was up 0.1 percent at 1,044.59 points in choppy trade that had seen the index trade between 1,039.29 and 1,046.75 points.

Ten-year Italian government bond yields reversed an earlier rise and were down 3 basis points on the day at 6.0 percent, helping to narrow its spread over equivalent German Bunds to 466 basis points.

