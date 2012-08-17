FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
FTSEurofirst 300 index hits 13-month high
August 17, 2012 / 9:55 AM / in 5 years

FTSEurofirst 300 index hits 13-month high

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 17 (Reuters) - European stocks extended gains on Friday, with the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares hitting a 13-month high, boosted by growing expectation that the worst of the euro zone crisis might be over.

At 0952 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was up 0.4 percent at 1,108.73 points after rising to a high of 1,109.69, a level not seen since late July 2011.

The benchmark index is on track to post its eleventh weekly gain in a row, the index’s longest run of winning weeks since 2005.

