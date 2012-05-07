FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Euro zone shares recover from 4-1/2 month low
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 17
U.S.
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 17
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 7, 2012 / 11:46 AM / in 5 years

Euro zone shares recover from 4-1/2 month low

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 7 (Reuters) - Euro zone blue chips turned positive by mid-session on Monday, bouncing back from oversold territory after a knee-jerk reaction to French and German elections results sent the market to 4-1/2 month lows in early trade.

The Euro STOXX 50 was up 0.1 percent at 2,250.46 points, recovering after breaking into oversold territory below 30 on the 7-day relative strength index earlier in the session, Thomson Reuters data showed.

The index had opened sharply lower after elections in Greece and France, which reflected public anger over austerity measures and cast doubt on the euro zone’s ability to resolve its debt crisis.

“The market bounced back because the news was well priced in,” a London-based derivatives trader said.

The French index also rebounded to trade up 0.2 percent , while the Greek stock market remained mired in the red, down 7.2 percent.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.