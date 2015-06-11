FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Hot Stocks
June 11, 2015 / 3:05 PM / 2 years ago

European shares retreat after IMF comments on Greece

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 11 (Reuters) - Top European shares took a hit on Thursday afternoon after the International Monetary Fund said “major differences” remained with Greece over an agreement to save the country from bankruptcy.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index fell by around 0.5 percentage points after the comments, though it remained in positive territory, up 0.5 percent, at 1455 GMT.

Greek markets were closed, with Athens’ ATG index having ended the day up 8 percent. The Global X FTSE Greece exchange-traded fund was up 0.1 percent.

“The IMF’s comments have taken some of the gloss off market hopes for progress ... But trading is still very schizophrenic,” said CMC analyst Michael Hewson. (Reporting by Lionel Laurent and Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

