FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
European shares erase gains as U.S. eyes weak open
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
Cyber Risk
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 4, 2012 / 2:20 PM / 5 years ago

European shares erase gains as U.S. eyes weak open

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 4 (Reuters) - European stocks erased early gains in late trade on Tuesday, with key indexes struggling in the face of technical resistance and with U.S. futures pointing to a soft start on Wall Street.

The FTSEurofirst 300 was at 1,120.90, flat on the day and off a 17-month high of 1,125.79 points.

Gains in the pan-European benchmark ran out of steam as it failed to challenge the 1,132.44 high set in July 2011, while the EuroSTOXX 50 also faced technical resistance.

Futures pointed to a lower to flat open on Wall Street

on ongoing concerns about the U.S. budget negotiations.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.