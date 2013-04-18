European shares reverse early gains

LONDON, April 18 (Reuters) - European shares reversed early gains on Thursday, as weakness in the miners and a crop of weak corporate earnings overpowered tentative buying from investors seeing value in the market after the steep recent sell offs.

The FTSEurofirst 300 was down 0.1 percent at 1,146.63 points by 0720 GMT, off an earlier session high of 1,147.73.

Sodexo led the losers, down 6.8 percent, after the French catering and vouchers reported a below forecast first half operating profit.

Miners, meanwhile were one of the worst performing sectors, down 1 percent as copper and gold prices fell.