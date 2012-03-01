FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
European shares extend gains into U.S. open
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 1, 2012 / 2:55 PM / in 6 years

European shares extend gains into U.S. open

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 1 (Reuters) - European shares extended gains into the Wall Street open on Thursday as an already positive sentiment was further supported by unemployment data confirming the U.S. jobs market is improving.

Americans filed fewer new claims for jobless benefits last week, adding to the view that next week’s employment report could show companies are hiring at a brisk pace.

At 1443 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was up 1.04 percent at 1,086.32 points.

Banks were among the top performers after an injection of European Central Bank cash on helped lower yields on Italian and Spanish sovereign bonds, fuelling hopes that the worst hour of the euro zone debt crisis may be behind us.

“The momentum in US equities is correlating with strength in Europe,” said Joshua Raymond, Chief Market Strategist at City Index.“The LTRO (ECB Long-Term Financing Operation) have given a massive lift to liquidity and that liquidity has to find its place somewhere.”

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.