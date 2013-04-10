Cyclicals help European shares hit session-high

LONDON, April 10 (Reuters) - European shares extended gains in late afternoon trading on Wednesday, with encouraging Chinese imports data and a record high set by a leading U.S. stock index prompting investors to snap up growth-linked stocks.

At 1504 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was up 1.9 percent at 1,187.36 points after hitting an intra-day high of 1,187.61. The index was on track to record its best one-day gain in more than a month.

In the United States, the Standard & Poor’s 500 index hit a fresh all-time high, helped by technology and financial stocks.