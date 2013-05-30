FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
European shares turn positive after falling at open
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 30, 2013 / 7:31 AM / in 4 years

European shares turn positive after falling at open

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, May 30 (Reuters) - European shares recovered from early losses to turn positive on Thursday, although many analysts said markets would stay stuck in a tight range due to uncertainty over U.S. monetary stimulus policy.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was up by 0.2 percent at 1,225.46 points by 0723 GMT, while the euro zone’s blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index recovered from earlier losses to trade flat at 2,787.73 points.

European equity markets have slipped back from near 5-year highs hit earlier this month on uncertainty over whether the U.S. Federal Reserve may soon scale back economic stimulus measures.

However, Interactive Investors’ head of derivatives Mike McCudden said bargain-hunters were moving in to buy equities on expectations that any tapering of the Fed’s stimulus programme may be some way off.

“We are currently seeing some bargain hunters sifting through yesterdays wreckage and taking a punt that weak U.S. jobs data will prompt a delay from the Fed and another sharp move higher for equities,” McCudden wrote in a trading note.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.