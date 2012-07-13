FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 13, 2012

European shares extend gains, hit new intraday high

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 13 (Reuters) - European shares extended gains on Friday afternoon to a new intraday high, as a rise in the U.S. stock markets propelled a further increase in mining and telecom shares such as Deutsche Telekom and mining group Kazakhmys.

The FTSEurofirst was up 1.2 percent at 1,039.42 points, having earlier reached a high of 1,042.13 points, as Wall Street opened higher, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average advancing by 0.9 percent.

Two traders also cited market speculation of a large allocation into European equities and out of U.S. Treasuries as giving the European stock markets an additional boost.

“There is a major asset allocation switch out of Treasury long-end ETFs into European equities happening right now, hence both the index futures and the euro are rallying hard,” said Justin Haque, a trader at Hobar Capital Markets.

The euro also hit an intra-day peak at 1.224 agains the dollar.

