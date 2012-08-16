FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
European shares briefly turn positive after U.S. data
#Market News
August 16, 2012 / 12:45 PM / 5 years ago

European shares briefly turn positive after U.S. data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 16 (Reuters) - European shares edged into positive territory in thin, jittery trade on Thursday after U.S. data showed some tentative signs of economic improvement but was still sufficiently soft to leave the door open for fresh stimulus from the Federal Reserve.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index, which had been trading slightly lower before the publication of the data, edged up by 0.31 points - or 0.03 percent - to 1,101.05 points by 1235 GMT.

The data showed that the number of Americans filing new claims for jobless benefits edged higher last week although a trend reading fell close to a four-year low.

July housing starts, meanwhile, fell more than expected.

