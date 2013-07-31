FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
European shares erase losses to turn positive
July 31, 2013 / 8:28 AM / in 4 years

European shares erase losses to turn positive

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 31 (Reuters) - European shares turned positive in mid-morning trade on Wednesday, erasing earlier losses, with drinks group AB Inbev leading gainers after posting profits that beat market expectations.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index had initially fallen by as much as 0.5 percent, but then turned positive to trade up 0.1 percent at 1,207.08 points by 0821 GMT.

AB Inbev was up by 7.1 percent to top the FTSEurofirst 300’s leader board, while airplane maker EADS rose to a record high after posting forecast-beating results.

