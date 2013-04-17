FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 17, 2013 / 3:11 PM / 4 years ago

Europe shares extend losses to reach new intraday low

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 17 (Reuters) - European shares extended their losses to fall to new intraday lows on Wednesday, in a broad sell-off which tracked a similar sharp fall on U.S. equity markets.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index fell 1.8 percent to a fresh intraday low of 1,144.13 points, while the euro zone’s blue-chip Euro STOXX 50 index retreated 2.3 percent to 2,550.11 points.

The Euro STOXX 50 index also briefly fell below its 200-day simple moving average level of around 2,547 points, which some technical traders said could herald more near-term weakness for the index.

