FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RPT-Europe shares briefly slip on France rating cut talk
Sections
Featured
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
Las Vegas massacre
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
Energy and Environment
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 8, 2013 / 3:05 PM / in 5 years

RPT-Europe shares briefly slip on France rating cut talk

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Jan 8 (Reuters) - European shares briefly slipped after fresh market talk of a potential credit rating downgrade of France, before rising again after a senior French official denied the rumour.

At 1418 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was up 0.12 percent at 1,162.94 points, after turning almost flat when the rumour surfaced.

German Bund futures briefly extended gains to hit a session high of 143.48, up 42 ticks on the day, but there was only a limited reaction in French bonds, where 10-year yields were barely changed on the day at 2.11 percent.

A senior French official said market rumours that France’s sovereign debt rating would be imminently downgraded were “erroneous”.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.