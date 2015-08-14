Equities rebound fails to dispel brokerage oversupply worries

* Top banks report double-digit Q2 gains

* But traders and execs elsewhere warn of oversupply

* Trading commissions have halved since 2008

* Fixed-income trading faces tougher squeeze

* More outsourcing and joint ventures seen likely

By Lionel Laurent

LONDON, Aug 14 (Reuters) - The year so far has been a good-news story for the top brass of equities trading, with big European investment banks and exchanges reporting bumper revenue and volume increases.

For the industry at large, however, the news is more mixed.

While activity has been helped by a resurgence of volatility due to things such as the European Central Bank’s bond-buying, Greece’s fight to avert bankruptcy and the timing of a U.S. interest-rate hike, competition remains intense and commissions have halved since the 2008 crisis.

So, while figures point to a brisk recovery for bulge-bracket banks, some traders and industry executives expect more mergers, job cuts and exits below the radar as structural issues keep a brake on growth while incoming regulation pushes up costs.

“The smaller brokers are just not seeing the kind of return to record amounts of business that the Top 10 are,” said Mark Ward, head of execution trading at Sanlam Securities in London.

“A lot of these companies will have to look at merging at some point.”

To be sure, nobody expects the kind of blood-letting seen on bonds and other fixed-income trading, which is less automated and more over-the-counter than equities and has faced a much tougher squeeze as a result of post-crisis regulatory changes that require banks to hold more capital and liquidity.

The contrast from banks’ second-quarter results was stark: top European firms including Credit Suisse, Barclays and Societe Generale, saw fixed-income revenues drop 2 percent year-on-year while equities revenues grew 20 percent.

But there were warnings elsewhere in the industry. The head of trading technology provider Fidessa, Chris Aspinwall, warned of a “higher level of headwind” into 2016 as competition among customers would potentially lead to more closures and mergers.

Broker Cenkos Securities warned that “the pressure on secondary (trading) commissions shows no sign of relenting,” though it said its ability to be flexible on costs would help.

Competitive pressure is not just a European issue: a recent study by Greenwich Associates showed that electronic trading volumes in U.S. equities had flatlined since 2012. Of the 40 or so brokers executing order flow electronically in the U.S., the top two brokers got roughly 70 percent, the study said.

However, Europe is facing its own specific set of rules from the region’s regulators due to be launched in 2017. They are expected to curb the use of trading commissions to pay for research - threatening a $2.8-billion-per-year revenue stream - while also ramping up scrutiny of anonymous dark-pool trading.

More outsourcing of operations or setting up of joint ventures will be a likely outcome, some say. Banks and asset managers have already started work on a new project called Plato, conceived as a venue for off-market trading of large blocks of shares.

But even if top players put off more drastic restructuring of their equities divisions, the outlook looks less rosy for those below radar less able to absorb the rising cost of business.

“Drastic restructuring equities plans for equities trading are probably going to be delayed ... But anyone outside the Top 10 will have a very, very tough chance of being profitable in the long term,” said George Kuznetsov, head of research at consultancy firm Coalition.

“If you don’t have any strong home region like the U.S. or captive distribution channel ... It’s going to be very difficult to survive in the long-term.” ($1 = 0.8998 euros) (Editing by Robin Pomeroy)