European shares trim gains as euro zone banks dip

LONDON, March 25 (Reuters) - European shares trimmed their gains on Monday as the initial enthusiasm over the Cyprus bailout deal faded and a cut in German economic growth forecasts weighed on sentiment.

At 1322 GMT, the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was up by 0.5 percent at 1,195.41 points, having been up 0.9 percent earlier.

The euro zone STOXX 600 Bank Index also pared its earlier gains to turn negative, while Italy’s FTSE MIB equity index fell 1.1 percent, with Italian banks such as UniCredit among the biggest losers.

“The market is beginning to wake up to what’s going on in Europe,” said Ronnie Chopra, a strategist at TradeNext.

“The loss of confidence in the European banking system stemming from the Cypriot crisis will not only weigh on the banks but also on the economy of the region,” added a Paris-based trader.

Economic advisers to the German government on Monday slashed their forecast for 2013 growth to 0.3 percent from 0.8 percent, blaming a sharp fourth-quarter contraction, and said weaker foreign trade and investment would weigh on growth.

The euro currency also fell against the U.S dollar as traders cited some concerns over the implications of the Cyprus bailout package.