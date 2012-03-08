FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
March 8, 2012 / 1:56 PM / in 6 years

Europe shares trim gains as ECB cuts growth forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, March 8 (Reuters) - European stocks trimmed their gains on Thursday after European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said ECB staff GDP growth forecasts had been lowered.

At 1347 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was up 1.1 percent at 1,069.61 points. The index was up 1.3 percent before the ECB press briefing started.

Draghi said ECB staff macroeconomic projections for the euro area foresaw annual real GDP growth in a range between down 0.5 percent and up 0.3 percent in 2012.

“The ranges have been shifted slightly downwards. This outlook remains subject to downside risks. They notably relate to a renewed intensification of tensions in the euro area debt markets and their potential spillover to the euro area real economy,” Draghi said.

