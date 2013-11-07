FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
European shares erase post-ECB rate cut gains on taper worries
November 7, 2013 / 3:50 PM / 4 years ago

European shares erase post-ECB rate cut gains on taper worries

LONDON, Nov 7 (Reuters) - European shares erased most of their gains late on Thursday, tracking a sell-off on Wall Street as strong-than-expected U.S. economic data curbed bets for extended monetary stimulus.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was up 0.1 percent at 1,298.45 points after trading as high as 1,316.42 points when the European Central Bank cut its main interest rate earlier in the day.

Stocks erased gains later on after data showed the U.S. economy grew faster than expected in the third quarter, raising concerns about when the Federal Reserve might cut back on its stimulus and sending U.S. stocks lower.

Italian banks also weighed, down 3.2 percent, with traders flagging disappointment after the ECB’s president Mario Draghi said there was no meaningful discussion about a new round of cheap loans to lenders, which would help weaker institutions in the periphery.

