European shares trim gains into U.S. open
August 21, 2012 / 1:50 PM / in 5 years

European shares trim gains into U.S. open

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 21 (Reuters) - European shares slightly trimmed their gains into a modestly higher start for U.S. indexes, buoyed by expectations central banks will intervene in the near-future to stimulate their economies and ease tensions on the European debt markets.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index was up 0.2 percent at 1,106.49 points by 1344 GMT, having traded as high as 1,111.46 points in the morning.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Nasdaq Composite Index were up 0.1-0.3 percent.

