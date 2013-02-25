Europe shares fall on Italy Senate vote projection

LONDON, Feb 25 (Reuters) - European shares lost their earlier gains on Monday after a projection by Italian TV showed the centre-right party, led by former leader Silvio Berlusconi, leading in elections for the Senate vote.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index, which had been up by around 0.5 percent before the RAI TV projection was published, trimmed those gains to leave the index up by 0.1 percent at 1,166.34 points by 1533 GMT.

Italy’s benchmark FTSE MIB equity index also pared its earlier gains after RAI published its projection on how the Senate votes were proceeding.