FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Europe shares fall on Italy Senate vote projection
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 25, 2013 / 3:40 PM / 5 years ago

Europe shares fall on Italy Senate vote projection

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 25 (Reuters) - European shares lost their earlier gains on Monday after a projection by Italian TV showed the centre-right party, led by former leader Silvio Berlusconi, leading in elections for the Senate vote.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index, which had been up by around 0.5 percent before the RAI TV projection was published, trimmed those gains to leave the index up by 0.1 percent at 1,166.34 points by 1533 GMT.

Italy’s benchmark FTSE MIB equity index also pared its earlier gains after RAI published its projection on how the Senate votes were proceeding.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.