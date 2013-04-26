FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
European shares trim losses after U.S sentiment data
April 26, 2013

European shares trim losses after U.S sentiment data

LONDON, April 26 (Reuters) - European shares slightly trimmed losses in late trade on Friday as U.S. consumer sentiment data beat expectations, helping revive investor appetite after a string of poor economic numbers earlier in the day.

The Thomson Reuters/University of Michigan’s final April consumer sentiment index was revised up to 76.4 compared to a preliminary figure of 72.3 and consensus expectations of 73.2.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index of pan-European shares slightly trimmed its losses after the U.S. data to trade 0.3 percent lower at 1,197.38 points.

