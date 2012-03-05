FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
European shares trim losses; investors buy on dips
March 5, 2012

European shares trim losses; investors buy on dips

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, March 5 (Reuters) - European shares continued to trim their losses early Thursday afternoon, with traders saying investors were buying on this morning’s dips after the index had bounced off its day’s low.

At 1321 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares was 0.3 percent lower at 1,083.85 points after trading as low as 1,076.91 points earlier on Thursday.

“Any time the market dips a few points you start to see some buying coming in,” said ETX Capital head of trading, Manoj Ladwa, who had set a 1,076 support level for the index.

“Volumes are pretty light as well and that exaggerates the move.”

The FTSEurofirst 300 had only traded 33.5 percent of its 90-day average at 1321 GMT.

