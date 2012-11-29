FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Europe's stock "fear gauge" hits five-yr low
Sections
Featured
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Puerto Rico
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Google launches new phones, speakers in hardware push
Technology
Google launches new phones, speakers in hardware push
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit RSS
November 29, 2012 / 2:30 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Europe's stock "fear gauge" hits five-yr low

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Drop in volatility index reflects fading systemic fears

* VSTOXX at level last seen in December 2007

* Follows 25 pct jump in E-STOXX 50 over last 6 months

By Blaise Robinson

PARIS, Nov 29 (Reuters) - The Euro STOXX 50 Volatility Index , or VSTOXX, Europe’s widely-used measure of investor risk aversion, hit a five-year low on Thursday in a strong signal of growing appetite for equities.

The VSTOXX, based on put and call options on Euro STOXX 50 stocks, fell as low as 16.88, a level not seen since December 2007, at the beginning of the U.S. subprime crisis which dragged the world into its worst economic crisis since the Great Depression.

“This confirms that the systemic fears stemming from the euro zone sovereign debt crisis are being drained off,” Vincent Cassot, head of equity derivatives strategy at Societe Generale, said.

The VSTOXX, which is used to measure the cost of protecting stock holdings against potential pull-backs as it usually moves in the opposite direction to equities, hit 59.8 in August 2011, when fears of bank failures and a break-up of the euro zone triggered a 30 percent slide in the region’s shares.

Strong measures unveiled over the past year by the European Central Bank to resolve the debt crisis, however, have soothed systemic fears, and the Euro STOXX 50 has jumped about 25 percent in the past six months, strongly outperforming U.S. stocks indexes.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.