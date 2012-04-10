FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Euro STOXX 50 volatility index hits 5-week high
April 10, 2012 / 7:35 AM / 6 years ago

Euro STOXX 50 volatility index hits 5-week high

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, April 10 (Reuters) - The Euro STOXX 50 volatility index, Europe’s main barometer of anxiety known as VSTOXX index, surged 12 percent to a five-week high on Tuesday as investors dumped equities in the wake of disappointing U.S. monthly jobs data.

The VSTOXX, which measures the cost of protecting against a decline in shares on the Euro STOXX 50 index, was up 12.1 percent at 28.70 at 0730 GMT, a level not seen since early March.

The higher the volatility index, based on sell- and buy-options on the Euro STOXX 50 stocks, the lower investors’ appetite for risky assets such as stocks.

