FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Euro STOXX 50 volatility index hits 4-month high
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 17
U.S.
Dry weather could propel California wildfires that killed 17
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 7, 2012 / 7:30 AM / 5 years ago

Euro STOXX 50 volatility index hits 4-month high

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, May 7 (Reuters) - The Euro STOXX 50 volatility index , Europe’s main barometer of anxiety known as VSTOXX index, surged 6 percent to a four-month high at 31 on Monday, as investors’ risk aversion rises following elections in Greece and France.

The higher the volatility index, based on sell- and buy-options on the Euro STOXX 50 stocks, the lower investors’ appetite for risky assets.

Investors were rattled by results of elections in France and Greece showing public discontent with austerity measures and fuelling worries over the euro zone’s ability to fix its debt crisis.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.