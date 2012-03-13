FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Euro zone volatility index hits near 8-month low
#Market News
March 13, 2012 / 8:30 AM / 6 years ago

Euro zone volatility index hits near 8-month low

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, March 13 (Reuters) - The Euro STOXX 50 volatility index, Europe’s main gauge of equity market investor anxiety known as the VSTOXX, dropped to a near eight-month low on Tuesday, signalling a sharp recovery in investor risk appetite.

At 0824 GMT, the VSTOXX, which measures the cost of protecting against a decline in shares on the Euro STOXX 50 index, was down 4.1 percent at 22.08, a level not seen since before the market’s nosedive in early August.

The lower the volatility index, based on sell- and buy-options on Euro STOXX 50 stocks, the higher investors’ appetite for risky assets such as equities.

