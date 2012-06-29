FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Euro STOXX 50 volatility index tumbles 10 pct
June 29, 2012

Euro STOXX 50 volatility index tumbles 10 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, June 29 (Reuters) - The Euro STOXX 50 volatility index, Europe’s main gauge of anxiety known as the VSTOXX, sank 10 percent to a one-week low of 25.25 on Friday, as investors’ appetite for risky assets recovered following a deal at the EU summit.

European Union leaders agreed a plan to allow euro zone rescue funds to be used to stabilise debt markets and directly recapitalise banks, sending the euro zone’s blue chip Euro STOXX 50 index up nearly 3 percent while Italian and Spanish government bond yields fell sharply.

The lower the volatility index, based on sell- and buy-options on the Euro STOXX 50 stocks, the higher investors’ appetite for risky assets.


