Europe's volatility index hits 2-week low below 25

PARIS, Aug 3 (Reuters) - The Euro STOXX 50 volatility index , Europe’s main gauge of equity market investor anxiety known as the VSTOXX index, dropped to a two-week low below 25 on Friday morning, signalling a surge in investors’ risk appetite.

At 0735 GMT, the VSTOXX, which measures the cost of protecting against a decline in shares on the Euro STOXX 50 index, was down 7 percent at 24.55, adding to the previous session’s 6.1 percent slump.

The lower the volatility index, based on put and call options on Euro STOXX 50 stocks, the higher investors’ appetite for risky assets such as shares. The index is down 19 percent since peaking at 30.32 early last week.