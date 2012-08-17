Europe's volatility index hits one-month low

PARIS, Aug 17 (Reuters) - The Euro STOXX 50 volatility index , Europe’s main gauge of equity market investor anxiety known as the VSTOXX index, dropped to a one-month low at 22.5 on Friday, signalling a steady rise in investors’ risk appetite.

At 0900 GMT, the VSTOXX, which measures the cost of protecting against a decline in shares on the Euro STOXX 50 index, was down 2.6 percent at 24.52.

The index, based on put and call options on Euro STOXX 50 stocks, has tumbled 40 percent since a peak in early June.