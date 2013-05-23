FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
European stock 'fear gauge' surges to 3-week high
May 23, 2013 / 8:50 AM / 4 years ago

European stock 'fear gauge' surges to 3-week high

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, May 23 (Reuters) - The Euro STOXX 50 Volatility Index surged 18 percent to a 3-week high on Thursday, as weak Chinese macro data and worries the U.S. Federal Reserve could soon trim its stimulus measures dented investors’ appetite for risk.

Europe’s widely-used measure of investor risk aversion known as the VSTOXX - which is based on put and call options on Euro STOXX 50 stocks - jumped to 19.27 on Thursday, while the Euro STOXX 50 index dropped 2.4 percent, its biggest slide in nearly three months.

