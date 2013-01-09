FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
STOCKS NEWS EUROPE-Credit Suisse ups stance on luxury; cuts LVMH
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
January 9, 2013 / 10:26 AM / 5 years ago

STOCKS NEWS EUROPE-Credit Suisse ups stance on luxury; cuts LVMH

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Credit Suisse upgrades the European luxury goods sector to “overweight” from “neutral”, partly on expectations for an improvement in the global economy, and recommends investors switch out of France’s LVMH and into Swiss rival Richemont.

“Improvement in leading macro indicators globally (and particularly in China) and bottoming out signs in sector indicators make us believe in a scenario of modestly improving top-line momentum as 2013 progresses,” the bank’s strategists write in a research note.

It downgrades LVMH to “neutral” from “outperform” while upgrading Richemont to “outperform”, writing that Richemont’s portfolio of products is more geared to a Chinese economic recovery, while LVMH faces pressure in its champagne and cognac business.

“High margin cognac seems to be decelerating and champagne remains structurally over-exposed to western European companies,” it writes.

Credit Suisse keeps a “neutral” rating on PPR and adds that Swatch and Burberry are its other preferred luxury goods stocks.

Reuters messaging rm://sudip.kargupta.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.