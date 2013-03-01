FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
STOCKS NEWS EUROPE-UBM shares fall on muted growth outlook
#Hot Stocks
March 1, 2013 / 10:11 AM / 5 years ago

STOCKS NEWS EUROPE-UBM shares fall on muted growth outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 1 (Reuters) - Shares in UBM Plc fall as much as 6 percent, after the company says it expects subdued performance in the first quarter and that growth at its events business in emerging markets will pick up in the second half of the year.

UBM, which organises exhibitions, trade shows and conferences, says full-year adjusted pretax profit from continuing operations increases marginally to 151.8 million pounds in the year ended Dec. 31.

Revenue rises 2 percent to 797.8 million pounds.

Panmure Gordon & Co analyst Alex DeGroote says the shares have overreacted to the company’s statement which suggests that the events business will be second-half weighted, which in general investors dislike.

For more, click on

To see UBM’s statement, please click on

Reuters messaging rm://abhirup.roy.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net

