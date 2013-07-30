STOCKS NEWS EUROPE-Informa rises on positive second half outlook

Shares in publisher and events group Informa rise as much as 6.4 percent as the company forecasts a good second half after the sale of its non-core training businesses and raises its interim dividend.

“Good second-half outlook post training dilution with full-year expectations unchanged and some areas looking better. This is likely to be taken as a positive given concerns on second-half delivery,” Investec analyst Steve Liechti says in a note.

The company, which publishes real-time news, research and market data, raises its interim dividend by 6.7 percent to 6.4 pence per share.

