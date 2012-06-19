FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-STOCK NEWS EUROPE-Unilever dips after Danone warning
June 19, 2012 / 10:07 AM / 5 years ago

RPT-STOCK NEWS EUROPE-Unilever dips after Danone warning

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Shares in Unilever and other British food stocks dip after French rival Danone gives a profit warning due to tough trading in southern Europe, especially Spain, and rising raw material costs.

Analysts say there is some knock-on effect on other food stocks but the impact is limited as many do not have the exposure of Danone to southern Europe. Analyst Andrew Wood at broker Bernstein does not believe it will produce a similar profits warning at the Knorr and Hellmann’s group Unilever.

“We are not of the opinion that Nestle and Unilever should be suffering the same dynamic as Danone, and we do not expect a profit warning from either of these two companies,” he says.

Swiss-based Nestle, down 1.2 percent, Unilever and Danone are Europe’s three largest food companies.

Unilever shares are off 2.5 percent to be the biggest loser on the FTSE 100. Tate & Lyle is down 1.5 percent, Associated British Foods is off 0.5 percent and Premier Foods is 2.8 percent lower.

Paris-based Danone warned of lower profit margins and higher milk and packaging costs for 2012, sending its shares down 7.1 percent.

Reuters messaging rm://david.jones.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net

