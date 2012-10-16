FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
STOCKS NEWS EUROPE-Standard Life favours UK consumer stocks
Sections
Featured
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Puerto Rico
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Switzerland Market Report
October 16, 2012 / 1:10 PM / in 5 years

STOCKS NEWS EUROPE-Standard Life favours UK consumer stocks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Standard Life Investments likes UK consumer stocks and companies well-placed to benefit from a U.S. economic recovery, while taking a more cautious stance on defensives.

“Consumer facing sectors, such as travel and leisure, continue to show evidence of earnings progress, and we continue to prefer stocks such as easyJet as well as pub companies Whitbread and Greene King,” Thomas Moore, investment director for UK equities, writes in Standard Life’s quarterly outlook.

“Elsewhere, we are invested in stocks that are set to benefit from tentative signs of recovery in the U.S. economy, including advertising group WPP and building materials company Wolseley.”

UK consumer discretionary earnings are seen up 11.3 percent next year, against a rise of just 0.9 percent for healthcare, according to Thomson Reuters Starmine SmartEstimates.

In Europe, Standard Life’s top picks include Ryanair, thanks in part to its high dividend yield.

Reuters messaging rm://antonina.vorobyova.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.